Central Indiana braces for severe weather late Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A powerful storm moving in from the west could pack winds greater than 75 miles per hour Friday night.

“It’s more dangerous for you to be outdoors than it is indoors,” said Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Residents are being asked to secure any outdoor furniture and Christmas decor that could become missiles when picked up by high winds.

Indianapolis Public Works will have 30 employees on standby, ready to respond to reports of flooded roadways, downed trees and other incidents.

“I’d like to remind residents that if they see a traffic light out, and it has no power in it, that becomes a 4-way stop,” said DPW Director Dan Parker.

DPW will try to barricade streets that flood, but if you see a flooded roadway, do not drive through it — the water can destroy your car, or worse, you could drown.

“If there is a power line down in a tree, please call AES first, hen call the city. DPW cannot respond to a tree with powerlines in it until AES acts on that tree first,” said Parker.

DPW says if a tree located on your property falls into the right of way, it is still your responsibility to remove it. Likewise, if a tree located on city property falls into your yard the city must remove it.