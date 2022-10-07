Weather

Chilly and blustery end to the week!

Not a bad start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 50s to start the day. Winds will be breezy through the afternoon with highs not budging much. Most spots will be in the mid to upper 50s. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 30s. We have freeze watches and frost advisories in play overnight state wide.

The weekend will be a fall-like weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 50s with sunshine. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs in the mid 60s with sunshine.

Highs will trend warmer through next week with highs in the lower 70s Monday. Could see a stray shower to start the week. Highs will trend warmer through mid week with highs in the lower to mid 70s through Wednesday with rain chances returning mid to late week. Highs will then cool right behind that late week system bringing numbers to the 60s by this time next week.