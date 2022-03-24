Weather

Chilly and damp stretch continues

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thursday is off to a chilly and damp start with temperatures in the lower 40s and spotty light showers. It’ll be another damp and chilly day with highs remaining in the lower-to-mid 40s with spotty sprinkles around. Lows tonight are going to get cold, bottoming out in the mid 30s. Friday will be a damp end to the week with stray sprinkles around through the afternoon and evening with a cold front moving through the state.

It’ll get even colder this weekend with highs Saturday in the upper 30s with flurries possible for the afternoon. There is no accumulation expected. Skies will clear Sunday with highs in the mid 40s and a mostly sunny sky.

Early next week, we could see a light wintry mix with highs in the lower 40s. Highs will remain chilly through midweek with most spots in the mid-to-upper 40s with scattered rain chances.