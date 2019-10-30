Chilly and rainy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower to mid-40s with light showers spreading in. Showers will stick around all day with highs really struggling throughout the day. Most spots will hang out in the upper 40s to near 50°. Lows will hold steady Wednesday night, steadily falling to the lower 40s with light showers.

Halloween looks miserable. Highs will only warm to the upper 40s but that’ll occur during the late morning hours. Once the area of low pressure passes through the state, highs will plummet to the 30s with winds picking up through the afternoon. Wind gusts will exceed 35-40 mph making feel-like temperatures drop to the lower 20s. Rain will spread throughout the entire day with a transition to the flurries Thursday evening with minor accumulation expected.

Friday everything will clear out with sunshine expected throughout the entire day. Highs will be chilly with most topping out in the lower 40s. This weekend will be a chilly one with highs warming to the lower 40s with lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.