Chilly breezes and a sprinkle of snow as we start next week

TODAY

A crisp aura envelops Indianapolis, with partly sunny skies dictating the day. Temperatures will linger in the cooler spectrum, peaking in the mid-40s, as a cold front from the northwest makes a subtle entrance, accompanied by high clouds drifting from the south. Northeast winds will sweep across the city at 10 mph, reinforcing the wintry chill in the air.

TONIGHT

As evening descends, the sky will dress in mostly cloudy attire, and the thermometer is expected to bow to a low of around 33°F. The north-northwest wind, settling around 8 mph and shifting northeast past midnight, will carry a whisper of the upcoming snow chances into the early hours.

TOMORROW

The day dawns with the promise of mostly sunny skies and a high near 47°F, offering a brief respite from the cold. The northeast wind, blowing gently at 6 to 8 mph, will be a quiet companion for weekend outings, with only a slim chance of precipitation to interrupt the tranquility.

TOMORROW NIGHT

A tranquil night awaits with partly cloudy skies and a forecast low of 29°F. The northeast wind will persist at around 7 mph, setting the stage for the potential snow flurries teased for Monday.

MONDAY

The workweek commences under an uncertain sky, with rain and snow showers flirting with the region between 1 pm and 4 pm. Despite the intermittent precipitation, the high is expected near 45°F. The northeast wind will stiffen to 8 to 11 mph, reminding residents of the season’s volatility.

8 DAY FORECAST

Looking ahead, Indy will experience cooler but above-normal temperatures throughout the week, with an upper-level low pressure gradually cutting off from the broader upper-level trough. This will maintain drier conditions, with the next chance for precipitation slated for late in the week. As the Pacers gear up for another home game on Thursday, fans can anticipate partly sunny skies with a mild day near 46°F and only a slight chance of showers, ensuring that the focus remains on the court rather than the clouds.