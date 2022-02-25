Weather

Chilly end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A few lingering morning and afternoon light flurries! Those will linger through the day creating slick spots here and there with highs topping out in the lower 30s. Cold overnight with lows in the lower 20s.

A split weekend with Saturday being the colder of the two days. We’ll start off in the lower 30s then warm to the lower 40s by Sunday with a mostly sunny sky!

Beautiful weather set up next week with highs continuing to warm to the mid 40s then 50s by mid to late week! Area of high pressure will dominate our weather scene for most of the week next week bringing loads of sunshine!