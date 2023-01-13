Weather

Chilly end to the week

A chilly start to the day with a few scattered light snow showers around. Not expecting accumulation but will create some wet roadways for the morning drive. Temperatures will hold steady through the day with highs in the mid 30s with a bit of breeze givingus windchills in the lower to mid 20s. Snow will taper off during the afternoon with clouds hanging around through the day. Tonight lows will fall to the mid 20s.

This weekend start off chily with highs in the upper 30s Saturday afternoon but we will see plenty of sunshine through the day! More clouds will arrive on Sunday as temperatures begin to warm to the mid 40s!

Highs will return to a more mild feel for the first few days of the week. Monday highs will reach the lower 50s with rain chances returning. Rain should be in and out and we’ll be dry by Tuesday with highs still in the lower 50s! Our next weather maker arrives Thursday which will cool temperatures through the end of the week with highs in the upper 40s Thursday and in the upper 30s by Friday.