Weather

Chilly end to the week

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the teens. Should see some sunshine through the day with highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tonight lows will fall to the lower 30s. We could see a few light flurries early Saturday mormning.

Those light flurries will exit quickly giving way to a little bit of sunshine. Highs will warm quckly with most spots in the lower 50s through the afternoon. Highs will continue to warm Sunday with most areas in the mid 50s. Shower chances return Sunday with a better chance of rain to start the work week!

A cold front will approach the state early on generating showers and storms. We could squeeze out a gusty thunerstorm through the morning. We’ll also see winds pick up through the day with winds at 40-50 mph. Highs will warm to the lower 60s. A cold front will move through late Monday and will drop temperatures to the upper 40s Tuesday.

Highs will quickly rebound to the lower 60s Wednesday with more rain chances. We’ll wrap the work week with highs in the mid to upper 40s to near 50°.