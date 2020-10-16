Chilly end to the week!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to Friday morning with temperatures in the low the to mid-30s! Lots of clear skies Friday morning. Highs Friday should rebound to the upper 50s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. There is an opportunity for a stray shower with most of the area on the dry side. Friday night will be a chilly one for football with lows returning to the 30s.

A frosty start Saturday with highs slightly warmer through the afternoon with most in the lower to mid-60s during the day with a mix of sun and clouds. The next system should arrive Sunday which will bring shower chances through the afternoon. Highs will cool to the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Showers go nowhere through much of next week with a spotty shower possible Monday with highs in the 50s. Stray shower chance s will stick with us for the rest of the week with highs making a slow warmup to the upper 60s and ower 70s.