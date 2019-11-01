Chilly end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start to the morning with temperatures starting in the lower 20s with wind chills in the teens! Bundle up!

Temperatures will slowly warm to the mid-40s Friday with lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Friday night will be a cold evening for high school football with lows in the 30s.

Chilly start to the weekend with high temperatures struggling through the afternoon. Most spots will warm to the lower 40s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. There could also be a stray mix or light sprinkle during the day with most spots seeing a mainly dry day. Slightly warmer Sunday with highs to the upper 40s to near 50° with a partly cloudy sky.

Monday temperatures should warm closer to seasonal with highs in the lower to mid 50s wit ha partly sunny sky. A better chance of showers arrives by mid to late week with highs slowly cooling to the lower 50s then 40s.