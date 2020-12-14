Chilly start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly and cloudy start to the week with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s with decreasing clouds through the morning and afternoon. Highs Monday will warm to the mid-30s with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Monday night skies will partly clear with lows in the 20s.

Tuesday will be another similar day with highs in the mid-30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Our next weather maker will bring winter precipitation to the area. It’ll fall as snow just after midnight with sleet mixing in at times. Light snow will linger through the day with highs in the mid-30s. We’re not expecting much accumulation with this system as most spots will be under an inch of snow.

Dry and quiet by the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a mix of sun and clouds. A chance for a wintry mix Saturday with highs trending warming with most in the lower 40s. Dry and quiet start early nest week with highs in the mid 40s.