Weather

Chilly start to the week!

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 30s with a clear sky to start the day. Highs will not move much through the afternoon with highs in the mid 40s today with sunshine. Winds will be gusty through the day with gusts upwards of 20-30 mph. Tonight will be a cold one with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s. We’ll have a Freeze Warning that will go into effect overnight and through early tomorrow morning. We could also see a few stray flurries in NE Indiana overnight. Tuesday will be another chilly day with highs in the upper 40s with a stray flurry possible.

Mid week highs will trend slightly warmer with most spots in the upper 40s to near 50°. Highs through the end of the week will come closer to the 60° mark with sunshine! By Frida we’re closer to the seasonal high with most spots in the mid 60s.

This weekend looks great with highs in the lower 70s and lots of sunshine! Nice and comfy weather will continue through Monday of next week.