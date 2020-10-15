Chilly to end the work week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much needed rain moved across most of the state for our Thursday. We also had decreasing temperatures throughout the day as well.

Thursday night:

A Freeze Warning will be in effect from 2 AM to 10 AM Friday morning for most of Indiana.

Expect a colder and damp night as we will drop into the low to mid 30s for our overnight lows. Skies will mainly clear out overnight, allowing for areas of patchy frost to develop.

Friday:

We will be on the cooler side to end the work week with skies becoming partly sunny. Keep the jacket in hand as our highs will only top out in the mid 50s.

Weekend:

A terrific fall weekend is ahead with comfortable and mainly dry conditions. Highs will top out in the low 60s for Saturday and Sunday. A stray shower cannot be ruled out Sunday night.

8 Day Forecast:

Better rain chances look to move in through the first half of the work week. We will also work in warmer temperatures by midweek with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s.