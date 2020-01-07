Chilly Wednesday forecast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’re tracking a brief return to near normal January temperatures ahead of a warm end to the week.



Tuesday night: It will be cloudy and colder tonight as temperatures fall to the mid 20s. It will feel much colder overnight as wind chills will fall to the teens.



Wednesday: Prepare for a chilly day as temperatures only warm to the mid-30s. Expect plenty of sunshine by afternoon with light NW winds.





Thursday: Enjoy a very mild day as temperatures warm back to the 50s.





It will be dry to start our day on Thursday, rain chances and temperatures will increase throughout the day. Scattered rain showers will develop Thursday afternoon with numerous showers possible Thursday evening.



8 Day forecast: Keep the rain gear handy as showers are likely throughout the day on Friday. Steady rain with isolated heavy downpours will bring flooding concerns to central Indiana. We will add 2 to 4 inches of rain to our rainfall totals by Saturday night. Scattered snow flurries will develop Sunday morning, we will dry out under partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon.