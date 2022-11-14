Weather

Chilly week with snow chances ahead

A cold start to the week with temperatures in the lower mid to upper 20s to start the morning. Should be a dry start to the morning with a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 40s today. Lows will fall to the lower 30s.

Next chance for some light accumulations of snow will be Tuesday! Early Tuesday we will wake up to a few light flurries which will transition to light snow showers. Areas south of I-70 will see more of a mixed bag of precipitation. The light snow will stick with us through most of the day allowing for light accumuations of 1″-2″ of snow with mainly rain in southern parts of the state. Highs will top out in the lower 40s. Light snow will remain scattered Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s.

Highs will trumble through the end of the week with highs by Friday in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs this weekend remain cold. Highs Saturday will top out in the lower 30s with sunshine. Slightly warmer Sunda ywith highs in the mid 30s.