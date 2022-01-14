Weather

Chilly weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cloudy and gloomy start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Cloud cover will stick around through the day today with highs warming to the mid-to-upper 30s.

Snow chances return as we head through the weekend with highs cooling to the lower 30s both Saturday and Sunday. We could see some early snow Saturday coating some grassy surfaces and roadways. Snow chances will continue Sunday with minimal accumulation. We could see upwards of an inch of snow at best.

Chilly start to the work week next week with highs in the lower 30s to start with highs climbing quickly Tuesday to the lower 40s. We’ll hit a set back by the end of the week with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s with dry and quiet conditions.