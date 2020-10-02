Chilly weekend with rain chances ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We ended the work week on a chilly note with a mix of sun and clouds across central Indiana.

Friday night:

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for all of northeastern and part of east central Indiana. Timing is from midnight tonight until 8 AM Saturday morning.

A drier and cooler air-mass will sink into the state tonight as we dip into the upper 30s to low 40s for the low temperatures. Patchy frost is possible north and east of Indianapolis.

Saturday:

Another cool day is ahead for our Saturday as we will have partly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs will top out in the low 60s.

Sunday:

A weak disturbance will bring rain chances back to the forecast for your Sunday. Scattered showers will be possible through the afternoon hours as we will be under mainly cloudy skies. Highs will only rise into the upper 50s.

8 Day Forecast:

We will work in a gradual warming trend for next week. High temperatures will range from the low 60s to the mid 70s through the week. With high pressure set to be in place after Sunday, next week looks to remain dry.