Clear and beautiful Wednesday | Oct. 2, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet weather pattern settles in for the next several days.

This morning:

Sharply cooler temperatures will greet you early this morning. We have a few high, thin cirrus clouds working through the state here this morning.

Wednesday:

We should be dealt with mainly clear skies today after any lingering serious clouds start to diminish. Temperatures will be slightly below average but quite comfortable as we head into the afternoon. Highs will top out near 70° this afternoon.

Wednesday night:

Clear quiet and again chilly overnights. Overnight lows will dip into the mid and upper 40s. There is also a very low-end potential for some patchy fog southeast of Indianapolis.

Thursday/Friday

Above-average temperatures returned for the end of the week. Expect lots of sunshine on Thursday, with highs into the mid-70s. Slightly warmer temperatures are on tap for the end of the week Friday, with sunshine and highs pushing close to 80°.

This weekend:

The weekend looks relatively quiet. Look for sunshine on Saturday with highs into the upper 70s. A cold front will move through the state on Sunday, bringing partly cloudy conditions. There is an isolated chance for a brief shower on Sunday afternoon. Highs will top out into the mid-70s to wrap up the weekend Sunday.

7 day forecast:

Sharply cooler temperatures as we open up the week in the wake of the weekend fronts. Highs will struggle to get out of the 60s on Monday and only into the lower 70s on Tuesday; there are no signs of any significant rainfall over the next 7 to 10 days.