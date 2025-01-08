Clouds & flurries Wednesday, sub-zero lows possible overnight. | Jan. 8, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A one-two punch of dangerous cold and accumulating snow will impact Central Indiana through Friday

Quiet and chilly Wednesday:

It’s pretty quiet and cold here to start off our Wednesday. We’re looking at mostly cloudy skies for much of the day, and we can’t rule out some flurries from time to time. The impact will be relatively low throughout the day. High temperatures will top out into the low to mid-20s, with wind chills hanging out into the teens.

Bitter cold overnight:

We expect some clearing from west to east as we head into the evening hours. Arctic high pressure will be approaching from the west, which will calm the winds quite a bit through the overnight hours. The combination of both will send our temperatures really into the freezer. Lowe’s will dip down to around 1° here in Indy with some areas, especially south where there is more snow on the ground, going subzero overnight.

Cold Thursday:

Thursday will be a much brighter day but a very cold day across the area. After the frigid start, temperatures will struggle to get out of the teens Thursday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Next snow system:

We are tracking our next winter system moving in for the end of the week. Look for slight snow showers developing close to daybreak on Friday. Snowfall Ridge will likely increase heading into the afternoon and evening hours. This system was not as strong as what we just experienced last Sunday and Monday, but it could throw down a quick 1 to 2 inches of snowfall, unfortunately just in time for the Friday evening commute.

Southeastern portions of the state could see slightly higher amounts of snow ranging anywhere between two to as high as 4 inches.

Weekend outlook:

Quiet starts the weekend on Saturday with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs into the mid 20s.

Sunday looks cloudy and slightly warmer with temperatures near freezing. A quick-hitting system could throw down some very light snow late Sunday night into Monday morning.

7 day forecast:

The extended forecast looks cold with temperatures into the upper 20s to open up the new work week on Monday. We will struggle to get out of the teens by Tuesday of next week.

The 8 to 14 day outlook shows no signs of a warming pattern with below-average temperatures continuing through the end of the month.