Cloudy and cool day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to Wednesday morning with temperatures in the lower 30s with lots of cloud cover. Wednesday will be another seasonal day with highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with a mainly cloudy sky. On Wednesday night, clouds will stick around with us with lows in the upper 20s.

Another copy and paste sort of day Thursday, with highs in the upper 30s with lots of cloud cover. There will be a passing system south of the state bringing a chance of a light wintry mix for southern Indiana. More clouds and cool for the end of the week with highs in the mid-30s.

A quiet weekend ahead. Saturday and Sunday high temperatures will top out in the upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. Quiet weather pattern will continue through much of next week with mostly cloudy skies through mid week with a few snow showers possible Wednesday.