Cloudy and cooler Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will be running 5-10° below average for the next several days.

This morning:

Cold front has passed through the state, which has allowed a shift in our wind flow. Northwest winds are now bringing in cooler and drier conditions across the area. Early morning temperatures are hovering in the low/mid 60s.

Area of low pressure spinning to our north is keeping a layer of cloud cover across much of the state this morning.

A few light showers are coming off of Lake Michigan thanks to a quick moving shortwave sliding in from the north.

Thursday:

We’ll keep with mostly cloudy conditions for much of the day. With low pressure still in the neighborhood, we may see a brief sprinkle or two this afternoon.

Temperatures will be running much cooler compared to earlier in the week. Highs top out in the lower/middle 70s.

Thursday night:

Mostly cloudy conditions continue with crisp overnight temperatures outside of the Indy metro area. Lows fall to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Friday:

Clouds will hang tough for much of the day. Temperatures will likely be running cooler compared to Thursday, with some areas failing to make it out of the 60s.

Weekend:

Cloud cover should start to break down a bit. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions for much of Saturday, with highs rising to the mid 70s. Much more sunshine on tap for Sunday with a nice warm up. Highs top out in the upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Warmer day of the week comes Monday, with sunny conditions and highs near 80°. An upper level wave moves in on Tuesday, which will trigger our next best chance for showers. Highs then return to the mid 70s for the rest of the week.

Long range pattern looks to remain cooler, with a strong signal for below average temperatures.