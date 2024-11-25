Cloudy and damp Monday; colder mid-week with snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sharply colder temperatures move in for the holiday, with a chance for rain and snow showers possible.

This morning:

Mostly cloudy skies are rolling over central Indiana here early this morning. It is keeping temperatures rather mild for late November early in the morning with numbers hovering into the mid-50s.

Monday:

We’re awaiting a cold to move through the state later this afternoon and evening. I had that look for cloud cover with periodic light showers or drizzle through the day. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain mild, holding into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon.

Monday night:

A cold front will move through the state early this evening, ending our rain chances gradually through the evening and early overnight. We will turn significantly colder after midnight tonight with chilly air moving in behind the front. Look for overnight lows to fall near freezing.

Tuesday:

Quiet day on top for Tuesday, but considerably cooler with sunshine and highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday:

The busy travel day on Wednesday looks dry for a good portion of the daytime hours. There could be some chances for light precipitation late in the afternoon.

Rain/snow chances late week:

We are watching a potent system that could bring some significant precipitation to the area for Wednesday night, heading into Thanksgiving. There is still a question as to the track of the system, which also leads to questions on what type of precipitation we will see in the Wednesday night to Thursday morning timeframe.

Right now, or in-house projections are seeing rain for Wednesday late afternoon and evening, followed by a switchover to snow for the northern half of the state late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some accumulations could be possible if this scenario plays out heading into Thursday morning, so be advised of some tough travel potentially if you’re heading out for Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving:

The rest of the holiday does look to be relatively quiet and chilly with around 40°.

Turning cold this weekend:

Significantly colder air slides in for the rest of our holiday weekend starting Friday. Look for highs to barely make it to freezing with overnight lows into the teens. Our numbers are colder for the rest of the weekend, struggling to get out of the 20s by Sunday. There’s also a slight chance for some snow showers on Saturday of this upcoming weekend.