Cloudy and quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A damp start to Tuesday morning with a few light snow showers and drizzle around in eastern Indiana. Temperatures are starting in the lower 30s. Precipitation will move out midmorning with clouds still sticking around through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. On Tuesday night expect to see partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid-20s.

Wednesday will be another quiet and cloudy day with highs breaking into the lower 40s. A system passes just south of us Thursday with highs near seasonal in the upper 30s to lower 40s with clouds.

A quiet and cloudy end to the week with highs Friday in the lower 40s. Quiet and cloudy weather stretches into this weekend with highs in the lower 40s. That quiet weather will extend through early next week with highs in the mid to upper 30s.