Cloudy and quiet Wednesday, sunshine awaits late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One more round of overcast skies before sunshine breaks out and temperatures warm up!

This morning:

Some areas of fog and drizzle have been noted – mainly in northeastern portions of the state.

Monday:

Quiet weather for much of the day. Unfortunately, it’s another day of overcast conditions, which will make 10 days in a row of no sunshine across central Indiana. Highs should be a bit warmer this afternoon. topping out in the upper 30s/lower 40s.

Monday night:

We could see a few areas of fog overnight, but otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with a few areas of clearing closer to daybreak. Lows dip down to the lower 30s.

Thursday:

High pressure settles in briefly, making for a partly cloudy day. This means we will see sunshine for the first time since January 21st. Winds will also shift to the southwest which should give us a nice boost in temperatures. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s

Friday:

A weak cold front moves through Thursday night into Friday, which will bring another round of clouds ot the area. Temperatures should remain pretty mild, however. Highs top out in the upper 40s/lower 50s.

Weekend:

Pretty quiet weather with mild temperatures. A storm system will stay just to our south, but is likely close enough to bring in some breezy winds for Sunday. Otherwise, expect a lot of sun with temps in the lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather pattern looks to continue for a while. No rain chances on the horizon through mid-week, and temperatures will remain a good 10-15° above average. Long range pattern shows a strong signal for above average temperatures and precipitation over the next 8-14 days.