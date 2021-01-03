Cloudy end to the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Snow showers will move out this morning, leaving for a gloomy end to the holiday weekend.

Sunday:

Weak wave responsible for snow showers over northern portions of the area this morning will move out by midmorning. Light accumulations around the metro area, with up to an inch or two for some of our northern counties.

Cloud cover remains for the remainder of the day, with seasonably chilly temperatures. Highs top out in the mid-30s.

Sunday night:

Quiet weather with gradually decreasing clouds. Lows dip to the upper 20s.

Monday:

A mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures through the day. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

Relatively quiet weather pattern shaking out for much of the week, with above average temperatures through Thursday. Isolated mixed precipitation chance is on tap late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Colder temperatures return for Friday into the weekend.