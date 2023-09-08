Cloudy Friday, bright and mild weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Temperatures will continue to run well below average for early September. Sunshine makes a return for the weekend.

This morning:

Stubborn cloud deck remains overhead of much of central Indiana this morning. A few areas of light drizzle are also noted in spots this morning.

Temperatures are relatively comfortable, hovering in the middle 60s across much of the state.

Friday:

Very similar setup to Thursday for the most part. Clouds will really be the theme for the day. A few areas of light showers will be possible, but should be more limited in coverage compared to yesterday.

Highs will be running about 10° below average for this time of year.

Friday night:

Any light rain chances hanging around should start to die off with the loss of daytime heating. We’ll keep it mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight, with lows falling to the upper 50s/lower 60s.

Saturday:

Clouds may still be hanging around for the morning hours, but should quickly burn off by late morning. We’ll see mostly sunny skies for the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s.

Sunday:

Beautiful day from start to finish, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle/upper 70s.

8 day forecast:

Warmest day of the extended forecast will be Monday, but humidity should remain low. Next chance for rain arrives with another weak cold front on Tuesday. Another shot of cooler than normal temperatures slides in for the middle of next week.