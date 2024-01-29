Cloudy Monday, rain/snow mix Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gloomy conditions continue for the next few days, with a return of rain and snow chances Tuesday.

Monday:

Lots of cloud cover across the area this morning, but temperatures remain decent for this time of year, with most reporting stations hovering in the lower/middle 30s, which is close to where our average high temperature should be for this time of year.

Cloud cover will hang tough for the remainder of the day. Some areas o drizzle will be possible, too. Highs top out in the upper 30s/lower 30s

Monday night:

Lots of cloudy cover, but quiet weather. Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Tuesday:

A quick hitting cold front pushes through early in the morning, which will bring scattered showers, with some snow possibly mixing in as well. This should be a quick hit, but will be around the morning commute. Amounts should be light, but temperatures might be cold enough for a quick light coating on elevated surfaces.

The rest of the afternoon will produce a few isolated showers/snow showers. Again, any amounts will be light and impacts should mininal.

Highs top out around 40°.

Wednesday:

Another cloudy day, but we should be precipitation free. Highs top out in the lower/middle 40s.

8 day forecast:

We’ll finally see some sunshine breaking out starting Thursday, which will likely be the nicest day in terms of sky cover and temperatures. A slight increase of cloud cover is possible Friday. Weekend into next week looks dry and brighter, with highs slightly above average.

Long range pattern looks to be remain above average.