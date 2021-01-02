Cloudy Saturday, snow arrives Saturday night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloudy and quiet conditions to kick off the weekend, with the potential of light accumulating snow moving in overnight.

Saturday:

Cloudy skies, with some patchy morning for will be possible. Temperatures will run close to the seasonal average, with highs topping out in the middle 30s.

Saturday night:

System working in from the southwest will invade the state later this evening, bringing a round of rain and snow initially to the state. We should start to see a transition to all snow overnight, especially for areas along and north of I-70. Snow showers continue through daybreak on Sunday.

1″-3″ of accumulation is expected around the Indy metro through the northern half of the state, with around an 1″ or less for the southern half of the state.

Lows fall to the lower 30s.

Sunday:

Snow showers will move out in the morning, leaving is cloudy to end the weekend. Highs top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

Warmer temperatures on tap to open the work and school week, with highs in the lower 40s for much of the week. Just isolated snow chance possible Tuesday morning, with quiet conditions expected for much of the week.