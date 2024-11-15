Cloudy start finishes partially clear this Friday

TONIGHT

Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of isolated showers before 9 p.m., followed by patchy drizzle through midnight. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds are forecasted around 5 to 10 mph, with a 20% chance of precipitation.

TOMORROW

Skies will stay cloudy for much of the day, keeping temperatures cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. Expect light north-northwest winds around 5 to 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Continued cloud cover with gradual clearing towards dawn. Lows will settle in the mid 40s, with calm winds expected.

SATURDAY

Morning clouds will give way to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, bringing highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be calm initially, becoming south-southeast at 5 to 10 mph by the afternoon, enhancing the mild conditions.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy conditions will prevail with lows in the mid 40s. South-southeast winds will be light, around 5 mph.

SUNDAY

A mix of sun and clouds is expected, with highs reaching the low 60s. Southwesterly winds around 5 to 10 mph could gust up to 15 to 20 mph, providing another mild and pleasant day.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Clouds will increase, with a 20% chance of rain developing after midnight. Lows will be in the low 50s, with light south-southwest winds becoming calm towards morning.

MONDAY

Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs will again reach the low 60s, with calm winds becoming southeast around 5 to 10 mph by afternoon.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain becomes likely after midnight, with a 70% chance of precipitation. Lows will drop to the mid 50s. Southeast winds will increase to 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 to 25 mph as a new weather system approaches.

7 DAY FORECAST

The weekend will start with cloudy skies and occasional drizzle, then shift to partial clearing with mild temperatures. Highs remain above average, mainly in the 50s and low 60s. Rain chances return late Monday into Tuesday, followed by a cooler and potentially unsettled pattern toward the end of next week.