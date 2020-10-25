Cloudy Sunday, soggy Monday afternoon on tap

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An active weather pattern continues with several rain opportunities over the extended forecast.

Sunday:

Clouds have slowly been on the increase during the overnight and early morning hours. Expect that trend to continue, so mostly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected for much of the day. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

Tonight:

Cloudy quiet and cool. Lows fall to the lower 40s.

Monday:

An approaching system from the southwest will bring cloudy conditions for the morning, followed by widespread showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Expect rain to continue well into the late night, gradually tapering off early Tuesday morning.

We’re not expecting extremely heavy amounts, but many areas could see just over 0.5″ of rainfall by Tuesday morning.

Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather will move in briefly for Wednesday before a soggy setup returns for Thursday. An upper-level system combined with the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta will roll through the Midwest, providing widespread heavy rain potential for much of the state. Still a little early for specifics on amounts at this point.

Once that system moves out, we settle into a dry and cool weekend, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.