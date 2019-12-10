Cold afternoon; Warming up late week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Temperatures Tuesday morning are running 25-30° colder than Monday morning! Most are waking up with temperatures in the 20s with feel-like temperatures in the lower teens and single digits. Highs will warm to the upper 20s to near 30° with a gradual decrease in clouds. Mostly clear Tuesday night with lows falling to the upper teens.

Wednesday will be a slightly warmer day with highs in the mid-30s with a sunny sky. The warming trend will continue through Thursday with highs warming to the mid-40s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We could see a few light sprinkles late Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

This weekend, for right now, we could see a light mix then light snow showers. Accumulations look minor. Highs for this weekend will hang out in the mid-30s. An additional system will move in Monday with a few snow showers in southern Indiana.