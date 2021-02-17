Cold afternoon with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A bitterly cold start to the morning with temperatures in the lower single digits with some spots below zero for their morning temperatures. Feel-like temperatures widespread are well below zero! We’ll still see plenty of cloud cover through the afternoon with a stray snow shower this afternoon with highs climbing to the lower 20s.

Wednesday night will not be as cold with lows in the middle teens with snow showers spreading in overnight.

On Thursday, light snow showers will be around through the morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 20s. By the end of the day, snow accumulations will be around 1″-2″.

Friday will be a dry and cold end to the week with highs in the upper teens with a mostly cloudy sky.

This weekend temperatures will slowly trend warmer with highs Saturday in the middle 20s with a partly cloudy sky. Highs come Sunday will top out in the middle to upper 30s with a light wintry mix to end the day. Overnight and early Monday could transition to the snow then to light rain. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to near 40°! Temperatures will stay warmer through midweek.