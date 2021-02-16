Cold and cloudy Tuesday!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few snow showers Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower teens and feel like temperatures in sub-zero. Snow showers will come to an end mid-morning with lots of cloud cover still ruling the forecast later Tuesday with highs in the upper teens. Tuesday night’s lows will fall to 0° with a partly cloudy sky.

Wednesday starts off dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will break into the lower 20s. A few scattered light snow showers will be around Wednesday afternoon. Our second winter weather system will move in Thursday. Scattered snow showers will be around through early afternoon. Not a whole lot of accumulation with this with most spots under 3″. Highs Thursday will top out in the lower 20s.

Snow will be out Friday but it’ll be cold. Expect to see partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper teens. A nice and welcome warm up by this weekend. Saturday highs will trend warmer to the mid-20s. By Sunday highs will warm to the upper 30s with a light mix to showers during the afternoon. Nearing 40° next week with light showers through the afternoon.