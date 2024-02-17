Cold but dry weekend ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Central Indiana digs out from the biggest snow of the season, as bitter cold air settles in for the start of the weekend.

Saturday:

Arctic air arrives across the state after Friday’s snow system. We’ve basically cleared the sky out, and temperatures have tanked, with morning lows in the teens and chills flirting with 0°

The rest of the day will be quiet, sunny, a little blustery and quite cold. Highs only top out in the mid 20s. Despite the chill, we should see some melting on the roads thanks to the sun angle this time of year.

Saturday night:

Northwest flow keeps us cold and quiet tonight. Despite the clear skies, we should be a few degrees warmer overnight compared to Saturday morning. Lows fall to the lower 20s.

Sunday:

Should be another bright day across the region. Temperatures will be considerably warmer, but it does come along with some gusty winds through the day. Winds gusts could exceed 30mph at times.

Highs top out in the lower/middle 40s

8 day forecast:

Snow pack won’t last long heading into next week. Highs return to near 50° for President’s Day on Monday, and well into the 50s, possibly even 60s for the middle of the week.

A slight chance for showers will be possible Wednesday night into Thursday, That should bring temps back down closer to seasonable levels heading into next weekend.