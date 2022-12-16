Weather

Cold day with a few flurries

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Highs today will struggle with most spots in the lower to mid 30s. We could also see a stray flurry this afternoon with no accumulation expected. Lows tonight will fall to the mid 20s.

This weekend looks even colder with highs struggling to warm near freezing! Highs will touch the 30° mark Saturday and Sunday with an isolated flurry Saturday.

Early next week looks cold with highs in the lower 30s to start the week. We officailly start winter next Wednesday and that comes witha blast of colder air! Highs will continue to slip with highs in the mid 20s. Gets even colder through the end of the week with highs in the upper teens by Friday with lows in the single digits and snow chances to round out the week leading into Christmas weekend.