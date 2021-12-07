Weather

Cold day with a few flurries

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The coldest start of the season with temperatures in the teens with a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday morning. Clouds will increase through the afternoon with a few flurries possible especially south of I-70. Snow accumulation chances are slim for most of central Indiana with a half an inch at most south of I-70. Highs Tuesday will top out in the upper 20s.

Tuesday night lows fall to the lower 20s.

Wednesday starts a warming trend with highs warming to the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky. Even warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 40s with rain arriving late in the day. Those will linger through the end of the week with highs continuing to warm to the lower 60s.

Rain will linger through Saturday morning then give way to a partly cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Cooler Sunday but dry with highs in the mid 40s. Quiet and mild to start next week with highs in the upper 40s to near 50° through Tuesday with sunshine!