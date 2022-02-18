Weather

Cold end to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A slick and cold end to the week with temperatures in the upper teens to start the morning. There are also a few light snow showers around. Should be a bright but cold afternoon with highs in the lower 30s with a mix of sun and clouds. Lows tonight will fall to the upper teens.

An even colder start to the weekend with highs in the mid 20s Saturday but at least it’s dry! Should be much warmer Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds!

50s will trend through the first half of the work week with highs in the mid 50s with a mix of sun and clouds! Even warmer Tuesday with highs approaching 60° with shower chances. It’ll turn much colder behind that cold front Tuesday with highs mid week falling to the mid 40s. Active and colder end to the week with highs in the mid 30s with a light mix possible through Friday.