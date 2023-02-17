Weather

Cold end to the weekend

A chilly start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the mid teens. Skies are a mix of clouds and clearing. Should be a chilly afternoon with highs warming to the lower 30s.. We could also see a few light flurries around but lots of dry time through the day. Lows tonight will bottom out in the lower 20s.

We will rebound this weekend with highs returning to the mid 40s Saturday with sunshine! Even better Sunday with highs in the lower 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to trend warmer through much of next week with highs in the lower 50s to mid 50s through mid week with showers and storm chances Tuesday and Wednesday.