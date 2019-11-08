Cold Friday; Slightly warmer weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold start Friday morning with temperatures in the teens with feel-like temperatures in the single digits. Lots of sunshine for Friday which will help warm temperatures to the upper 30s. Cold but dry night for Friday night football with lows in the lower 20s.

Lots going on this weekend in the city and the weather should stay quiet and warm just a little bit. Highs on Saturday should warm to the mid-40s with a mainly sunny sky. Sunday also looks great and even warmer with highs in the lower 50s with a few more clouds but dry.

Early next week, we have BIG changes with some accumulating snow possible Monday afternoon and evening. Then arctic air funnels in, giving us some of the coldest air we’ve seen all season. Highs will top out in the lower 30s Monday then mid to upper 20s Tuesday! Could see some records broken with morning lows and day time highs midweek.