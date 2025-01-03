Cold settles in Friday, winter storm moves in Sunday | Jan. 3, 2025

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A one-two punch of heavy snowfall followed by brutally cold temperatures will invade the state over the next few days.

This morning:

Early this morning, some light snow showers mixed with a little bit of rain were still hanging around in East Central in southeastern Indiana. We’re seeing a little bit of a light coating on some grassy areas, but the roads remain wet this morning. Keep an eye out for some of the bridges and overpasses to have some ice as temperatures continue to cool over the next few hours.

Friday:

Once this little clipper moves out this morning, we should be quiet for much of our Friday as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will hold steady in the mid-20s for much of the afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday night:

Clear to mostly clear skies overnight, with temperatures falling rapidly. Lows will fall to the teens with wind chills likely in the single digits.

Saturday:

Saturday will be a dry day with below-normal temperatures. Look for increasing clouds through the day with highs returning to the mid 20s.

Winter storm moving in Sunday:

A winter storm watch is in effect for Sunday into Monday. We continue to monitor a massive winter storm that will take aim at much of the central portion of the country for the end of the weekend.

Timing:

Early Sunday morning, some light snow will begin in southwestern portions of the state. By mid-morning, snow will likely reach the Indy Metro area and continue to move east by early afternoon, moving into East Central Indiana.

Precipitation types:

North of I-70 should stay all snow for the duration of the event. Along I-70 and south, we do see some opportunities of mixing in some sleet. For the southern third of the states, there is a potential for a significant risk of freezing rain where parts of the state could receive up to a quarter of an inch of ice.

We will go back and forth between snow, freezing rain, and sleet around the central portions of the state; the primary threat still remains snow around areas along the I-70 corridor, and it could be heavy at times, especially Sunday afternoon, Sunday night, and into the overnight hours leading into Monday morning. Rates at their highest could be 1-2 inches/hour in the heaviest of bands. We’re looking at anywhere between 5 to 10 inches of snowfall along the I-70 corridor with locally higher amounts. This is still very much subject to change as a surge of ice and/or sleet to the north could lower snow totals during the event. Regardless, travel will be very difficult starting Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.

Wind gusts up to 30 to 35 mph Sunday night into Monday will create significant blowing and drifting, only adding to difficult travel conditions.

Brutal cold next week:

Following our weekend, the snow system arctic air settles in for next week with multiple nights of subzero temperatures potentially. Add to that dangerous wind chills well below zero for several mornings through the middle and end of the week. There will also be several opportunities for some light snow showers or flurries over the next seven days.