Weather

Cold start to December

A cold start to the morning with temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s with feel like temperatures in the lower teens. Should be a bright day with highs in the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky! Lows will fall to the lower 30s. Friday should be a mild day with highs warming to the lower 50s with increasing clouds!

Next system will arrive late friday and early Saturday morning. This will generate a few spotty showers early Saturday morning. Temperatures will tumble through the day on Saturday with highs hitting around midnight then crashing through the afternoon with highs in the 30s through the afternoon. It’ll remain cool Sunday with highs in the lower 40s with sunshine.

Rain chances return Monday with highs in the mid 40s. Any left over rain will transition to a light mix Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s. Cold temperatures will settle in through the end of the week with highs in the upper 30s.