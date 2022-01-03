Weather

Cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Quiet but colder weather to open up the work week. Brief warm up on tap for the middle of the week.

Monday:

Sunny skies and cold temperatures to open the first work week of the year. Highs top out in the lower 30s.

Monday Night:

Clear and cold. Lows fall to the mid 20s.

Tuesday:

Mostly sunny day with warmer temperatures. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

8 day forecast:

Quiet weather continues into Wednesday, with near normal temperatures. Possibility for some snow on Thursday with the potential for accumulation, but still many details to be ironed out. Something worth watching.

Another blast of cold air arrives Thursday into Friday, with highs in the teens and 20s. Closer to normal temperatures return by the weekend.