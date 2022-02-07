Weather

Cold start to the week

A few spots are waking up to some freezing fog making for a few slick spots. Temperatures this morning will start of in the lower 20s. We remain in the lower to mid 20s through the afternoon with feel like temperatures in the lower to mid teens. Lows tonight will get cold with everyone falling to the lower teens.

Tuesday will be the beginning of a slight warm up! Highs will touch the 40° mark with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will climb through mid week with highs on Wednesday topping out in the lower 40s. Temperatures will cool quickly Thursdya with most spots in the lower 30s then make a quick rebound to the lower 40s Friday with our next chance of a light wintry mix.

This weekend snow chances return with a few snow showers Saturday with most spots in the lower 30s. Even colder but drier Sunday with highs in the lower 30s.