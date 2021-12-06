Weather

Cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A breezy and at times wet start to Monday morning with a few showers lingering in southern Indiana. Winds will pick up Monday with gusts around 30 mph. Temperatures will drop through the afternoon with highs falling through the 30s by the end of the day. We could have wind chills in the 20s through the afternoon.

Lows Monday night will fall to the teens with feel-like temperatures in the single digits for some!

It should be a cold day Tuesday with highs in the lower 30s. There is a chance of scattered snow showers late in the evening. Not expecting much accumulation but enough to coat the grassy spots. Highs through midweek will warm slowly through the mid-30s.

Warming up Thursday with highs soaring to the upper 40s. We should be nearing 60° by the end of the week with plenty of sunshine!

Rain chances return Saturday with highs in the mid-50s. We’ll then cool it off as that cold front passes next week with highs in the lower to mid-40s.