Cold start to the week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and cloudy start to the week with temperatures in the lower to mid-20s Monday morning. Clouds will begin to decrease Monday afternoon, allowing for more sunshine! Highs will top out in the lower to mid-30s. Monday night low temperatures will fall to the lower to mid-20s.

A quiet and slightly warmer Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s through the afternoon with a partly to mostly sunny sky. The quiet weather pattern will continue through the middle half of the week with highs come Wednesday in the mid-40s with a mix of sun and clouds. It should stay dry but more clouds through Thursday with highs still in the mid-40s.

The next chance of precipitation will be Friday with a light wintry mix during the day with highs in the lower 40s. We could see a transition over to light snow showers late Friday and Saturday with minor accumulations. Right behind the cold front will be colder temperatures. Highs through the weekend will top out in the upper 20s to lower 30s and should be mainly dry through the first half of next week.