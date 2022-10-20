Weather

Cold start with warmer days ahead!

One of the coldest starts this morning with temperatures falling below freezing across much of the metro area with clear skies! Today with the sunshine and southerly wind we should see our temperatures boost to the upper 50s to lower 60s with loads of sunshine! Lows tonight will fall to the lower 40s. Friday will be a beautiful day with highs in the lower 70s with loads of sunshine to round out the work week.

This weekend looks beautiful with highsi n the mid 70s both Saturday and Sunday! Should be a dry one with mainly sunny skies both days!

Next chance of rain will arrive Monday with our next system! Temperatures will cool to the lower 70s. Upper 60s Tuesday with rain chances continuing through mid week. Highs Wednesday will top out in the upper 50s. It’ll remain cool through the end of the week with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.