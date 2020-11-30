Cold Tuesday ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dreary Monday was the story across the state as rain, snow, and breezy winds made for an unsettled feeling.

Monday night: A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 7 AM EST Tuesday morning for far eastern and southeastern Indiana.

Snow showers will be possible through the nighttime hours with winds staying breezy.

Lows will take a dive into the low to mid 20s with wind chill values in the teens.

Tuesday: Another cold day is ahead for our Tuesday with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Lingering flurries are possible with breezy winds.

Trending Headlines

Highs will only top out in the mid 30s, and wind chill values will range from the mid-teens to the mid 20s.

Wednesday: A much more comfortable and calm day will be on tap for our Wednesday as skies remain mostly clear. Plenty of sunshine will help warm our high temperatures into the low to mid 40s.

8 Day Forecast: Clouds will partially increase through Thursday with the possibility of a wintry mix. Then, we will be dry to end the workweek and continuing through the weekend. Highs will stick around in the low 40s through the extended forecast.