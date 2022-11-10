Weather

Cold weekend ahead!

Not a bad way to start off this morning with temperatures in the lower 50s with a clear sky overhead! Should be another beautiful day with loads of sunshine with highs in the lower 70s! Soak in the nice temperatures today because big changes arrive as early as Friday! Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s.

Friday will be our day of change. We could see some left overs of Tropical storm Nicole. A few shower chances are possible to start off te morning. A cold front will also slide its way across the state and will usher out the rain. As the cold front passes through temperatures will drop with temperatures bottming out in the lower to mid 20s.

Colder weather will stick around through the weekend with highs in the upper 30s Saturday with a few flurries around through the day. Still cold Sunday with highs in the upper 30s with a mostly sunny sky.

The chill will extend through next week with highs in the lower 40s through the end of next week with a chance of a light wintry mix Tuesday.