Weather

Cold weekend

A mild start to the morning with temperatures closer to the seasonal high! Most spots will start off in the lower to mid 50s with clouds increasing through the morning. We could see an isolated shower late this morning and early afternoon as Tropical storm Nicole tracks its way southeast of the state. A cold front will also move through the state today which will cool things off for us quickly today. Highs will hit early afternoon with most spots approaching the lower 60s. Temperatures will take a quick tumble tonight with lows bottoming out in the lower 30s.

Winter like weekend with a few light snow showers to start off the day on Saturday! Not exoecting much if any accumulation. If we see anything it’ll be a dusting at bext and mainly on grassy surfaces. Winds will be gusty and it’ll be cold with highs in the lower 40s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 30s all day long. Still chilly Sunday but brighter with highs in the upper 30s with a mainly sunny sky.

The cool temperatures stick arounf through all of next week! Highs will remain in the lower 40s through next Friday with a rain/snow chance by Tuesday.