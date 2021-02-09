Cold with several snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cold and snowy start for some Tuesday morning with a few left over flurries. Temperatures will bottom out in the upper teens. Snow showers will move out mid-morning with lots of cloud cover left over through the day with highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday night will get cold with lows in the lower teens.

Wednesday offers up another opportunity for accumulating snow! Most of the morning will be dry and cloudy with increasing snow chances through the afternoon. Snow amounts stay under 1.00″ with highs in the lower 20s. Scattered snow will stick with us through the day on Thursday.

By the end of the week highs will settle into the 20s with mostly cloudy skies. Colder this weekend with highs in the lower 20s Saturday with our next chance of snow arriving later on in the evening. Snow will continue through the day on Sunday with accumulations possible. Highs on Sunday will top out in the mid-teens.

Early next week looks to start cold with temperatures possibly sub-zero Monday morning. Cold temperatures will extend through the early half of next week with snow chances Tuesday.